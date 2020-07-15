CRH gets J$3m worth of donations from MBJ

Western Bureau:

The spirit of generosity, which has become an important tool in the fight to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, was on display last week in Montego Bay when MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) donated J$3 million in much-needed supplies to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).

Shane Munro, chief executive officer of MBJ, personally made the donation to Dr Derrick Harvey, senior medial officer, on the grounds of the Mt Salem-based Type A hospital, which is currently being renovated after being affected by noxious fumes, which resulted in some of the services being moved to other off-site locations.

The supplies given by MBJ included 10 beds, two vital sign monitors, two rolling stands, and four infusion pumps. Additional items are expected to be delivered to the facility by the end of July.

Munro also praised the Government’s effort to contain the spread of the virus, which forced the closure of the nation’s borders.

“MBJ is honoured to be able to provide these items, to make this contribution to the facility and the well-being of the people of Jamaica,” said Munro. “We are pleased with the Government’s efforts to contain the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, especially as it relates to the systems established for the opening of the borders.”

Grateful

In expressing his gratitude on behalf of the hospital, Harvey said the items will go a far way in assisting in caring for the patients who are seeking medical care at the hospital.

MBJ Airports Limited operates the Sangster International Airport, which connects Jamaica to more than 60 international destinations. A record of 4.7 million passengers used the airport in 2019. MBJ operates the Montego Bay-based airport under a 30-year concession awarded in 2003. The airport provides employment to more than 7,500 persons.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has got supplies and support from entities such as the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) and the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI).

At the start of the month, the GSAJ donated 2,000 face masks and 50 face shields valued at J$230,000 to the hospital. GSAJ second vice-president, Mark Kerr-Jarrett, said the gift was to bolster the hospital’s capacity to deliver safe healthcare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to doing more in the future as time goes along, and I hope other industries will continue to support the medical services,” said Kerr-Jarrett.

In April, the MBCCI donated J$3.5 million worth of equipment to the hospital. The donation included two ventilation monitors, 50 surgical gowns, and 1,200 disposable gloves.