Gas prices up $0.66, diesel up $0.85

Gas prices are to go up by $0.66 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $114.12 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $116.95.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.85 to sell for $112.74 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $1.43 to sell for $88.94 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will go up by $0.59 per litre to sell for $46.92 while butane will move up by $1.01 to sell for $48.24 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

