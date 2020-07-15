Man charged for firing shots after girlfriend threatened to end relationship

The Westmoreland Police have charged 34-year-old Shane Reid, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, a welder of Carawina in Petersfield with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 11 about 9:00.p.m.

The police report that Reid and his partner were involved in a domestic dispute when he pointed a firearm at her after the woman threatened to end the relationship.

He then fired several shots in the air to dissuade her, according to the police.

The police were alerted and Reid arrested and charged, after a thorough investigation.

His court date is being finalised.

