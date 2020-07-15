NHF awards top performers in Work-It-Out Challenge

Top performers walked away with trophies, gift certificates and many prizes as the National Health Fund (NHF) ended the 10th staging of the Work-It-Out Challenge season with a virtual awards ceremony on July 8.

A total of 1,890 Jamaicans from all parishes have lost a combined 3,079 pounds over 24 weeks in the NHF’s Work-It-Out Challenge weight-loss and fitness competition. The virtual awards ceremony connected top winners via Zoom and was streamed live on social media platforms.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, addressing the participant via video, said, “I would like to congratulate the thousands of Jamaicans who have set personal goals and have reduced their blood pressure and blood sugar while losing some weight, and I want to remind everyone that this is a process, not an event, so continue doing what you have to do to remain healthy.”

Rodrick Boothe from the Ministry of Education’s Team No. 2 from Kingston was awarded Top Male, while Alicia Hines of Weight Mus Go from St James was awarded Top Female for 2020. Portmore Church of Christ No. 1 from St Catherine was declared the winning team; each member walked away with trophies and gift certificates, among other prizes. A special 10th-anniversary Corporate Social Responsibility Prize valued at $50,000 was also awarded to the winning team for a charity of their choice.

Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, speaking at the awards ceremony, said, “Over the last 10 years, this competition, without a doubt, has contributed significantly to lifestyle changes in the population. Starting out targeting only 50 participants, the competition has grown bigger and better each year, reaching persons in communities, churches, workplaces and among families.

“More and more persons are becoming engaged in healthier lifestyles, and we are proud to lead this initiative and to be playing the role as a strong partner in the lives of ordinary Jamaicans, helping to make them healthier,” he added.

The Work-It-Out Challenge, which features exercise sessions, boot camps, dance-off sessions and proper nutrition, encourages lifestyle changes in order to achieve a healthier mind and body. The competition had an Internet platform which allowed participants to track their weight-loss progress and take online nutrition quizzes.