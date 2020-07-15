Seniors 75 and older required to remain at home

Come Tuesday, July 21, only senior citizens aged 75 and older will be required to remain indoors under the stay-at-home order, which is in place to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Government has relaxed the restriction of movement imposed on this group, raising the targeted age from 65 years.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“Our senior citizens have contributed greatly to Jamaica’s development and we will continue to protect them,” he emphasised.

McKenzie noted that the protection of the nation’s seniors “is one very important reason why we should all be observing the health protocols”.

“This administration is gradually reopening the economy while maintaining critical public health standards to minimise the spread of COVID-19. However, the best efforts of the Government must be complemented by high and increased levels of personal responsibility from our citizens and visitors. Defiance of the rules is not something that we welcome,” he said.

McKenzie noted that while the desired levels of compliance with all the rules have not yet been attained, he highlighted that 100 per cent compliance has been observed since the reopening of cinemas; and there has been significant improvement in compliance by beach- and rivergoers.

- JIS News

