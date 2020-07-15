St Andrew teen charged with shooting of two women

Nineteen-year-old Adoniyah Moncrieffe, otherwise called ‘Oneil’, of Upper Fifth Street in St Andrew has been charged with shooting with intent.

It is reported that about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, two women were standing along the roadway in the community when Moncrieffe and two other men approached and opened gunfire hitting them.

Moncrieffe was subsequently charged after he was positively identified on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

