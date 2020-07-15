St Elizabeth farmer charged with wounding, assault with intent to rape

Thirty-five-year-old Davian Palmer, otherwise called ‘Punky’, a farmer of Bueno Vista district in St Elizabeth, has surrendered to the police and was subsequently charged with unlawful wounding, burglary, and assault with intent to rape.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, July 12.

The police report that about 2:00 a.m., Palmer gained entry into a woman’s house and reportedly sexually assaulted her after hitting her in the face.

A report was made and Palmer was subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

