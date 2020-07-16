Attorney charged with fraud

Fifty-three-year-old attorney Peter Asher is facing several fraud-related charges after being picked up today by detectives assigned to the Fraud Squad of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch .

Asher was charged with forgery, conspiracy to forge National Lubricants and Fuels Limited Company's seal, seven counts of instrument of transfers, and seven counts of causing property to be transferred by means of forged documents.

The charges came following a ruling by the director of public prosecutions.

He was bailed by his own surety in the sum of $1 million and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, August 4.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.