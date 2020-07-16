Corporate Hands | JSSE contributes to teen programme

From left: Anthony Richards, executive director, Teen Challenge Jamaica (TCJ); Andre Gooden, business development manager, Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Group; Nora Blake, manager, Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE); and Marlene Street Forrest, managing director, JSE Group, hold a symbolic cheque representing the final portion of funds raised for TCJ, which needed $1 million to keep their programme going during COVID-19 to assist at-risk youths. The JSSE recently handed over the balance of $791,007.26 for a total donation of $1,016,000.