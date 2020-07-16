Kingston man charged with murder

Twenty-four-year-old Johnny Watson of Bray Street in Kingston 16 has been charged for murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Wild Street in the parish.

The police report that about 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, Watson along with his co-accused pounced upon the now deceased, 38-year-old Ranon McLeod, and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and McLeod was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Watson was arrested in a State of Public Emergency and subsequently charged on Wednesday, July 15, after a question and answer session with his attorney.

Watson is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charges.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.