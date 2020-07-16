PNP says Tufton must clarify allegations in public domain

Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, is calling for Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to address allegations implicating him and a public relations company.

Guy said if there is any truth to the allegations about multiple contracts between the company and Tufton’s Ministry, then there should be an investigation to ascertain whether he used his position to steer or influence, in part or whole, the awarding of the contracts.

He said, at a minimum, the public needs to know whether these contracts were awarded based on the established due process regime under the provisions of the country’s procurement guidelines.

“If true, it will amount to cronyism, nepotism and the abuse of public office, which would then necessitate an immediate investigation by either the Integrity Commission or the Auditor General’s Department,” said Guy in a statement.

He is, therefore, calling for Tufton to clarify the nature of the relationship between himself and the communications company.

