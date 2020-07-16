Portland man charged with rape

Detectives attached to the Portland Division arrested and charged a man with rape and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Norwich district in the parish.

Charged is 30-year-old Davion Bryan, a labourer of Norwich district.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, Bryan held up a woman who was walking along the roadway with a firearm and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched which led to the arrest and charge of Bryan.

His court date is being finalised.

