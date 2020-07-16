St Thomas men plead not guilty to breaching COVID curfew

Six St Thomas men charged with breaching the nightly COVID curfew pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the parish court on Wednesday and were ordered to return to court on September 19.

Charged are Marlon Russell, Lamar Pusey, Dontee Reid, Kenroy Lodge, Derron Walker and Jessemar Jemmings.

Russell, who is also facing charges of possession of and dealing in ganja, pleaded not guilty.

However, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

The accused were arrested by the police in May during an operation in the Golden Grove Meadows community of Stokes Hall.

