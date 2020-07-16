Two more COVID-19 cases, 28 additional recoveries

The country has recorded two more COVID-19 cases along with 28 more recoveries.

This has pushed up the tally to 765 positive cases and 675 recoveries.

The Health Ministry says the new cases are imported with the persons having arrived recently on flights from America.

One is Jamaican from St James and the other is a non-Jamaican, who stayed in the parish.

The tourist has since been repatriated.

The Ministry says 56 patients are in isolation, three persons of interest are in quarantine at government facilities, and 17,776 are in home quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.