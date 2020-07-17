Clifton Boys’ Home rebuilding nears completion - Project faces $10 million funding shortfall

Following delays resulting from the suspension of work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial challenges and difficulties in accessing some building materials, construction of the new Clifton Boys’ Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, is now nearing completion.

With work on the outer structure at an advanced stage, focus is now being given to the installation of the ceiling, floor and bathroom tiles, electrical and plumbing fixtures, sanitary conveniences, cupboards and other facilities.

Chairman of the Home and Rebuilding Committee, the Rev Canon Hartley Perrin, is appealing for public assistance to close the funding gap of just under $10 million required to complete the building project.

“As we seek to bring our boys back home, we must now also focus on furnishing the two-storey building which will accommodate up to 40 boys. Our immediate needs include computers for the Homework Centre, tables, chairs, linen, crockery and kitchen utensils. Persons who are downsizing their home could consider donating items that are no longer needed, but which are in good condition,” Perrin urged.

In addition, he has called for the assistance of landscapers to establish a garden and functional games field on the premises. The committee is working assiduously to have the home ready for occupancy by the beginning of the academic year in September.

Ground was broken in March 2019 for construction of the 4,000 sq ft building after the original home was destroyed by fire in January 2017. The new building, designed by architect Ray McIntyre, is being constructed by the Savanna-la-Mar-based Neville Daley Associates and Construction Company.

Estimated to cost $60 million, excluding fixtures and furnishings, the project has been financed, to date, by fundraising events mounted by the Diocese of Jamaica and The Cayman Islands, which owns and operates the home; and contributions from corporate entities and private donors. These include an $18-million donation, proceeds from the 2020 Sagicor/Sigma Corporate Run.

Since the fire, the 30 boys who lived at the Clifton Boys’ Home have been accommodated at the Assemblies of Holiness Church in the neighbouring district of Caledonia.