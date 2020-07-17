Ex-soldier freed of gun, assault charges

Sixty-two-year-old former member of the Jamaica Defence Force Nerille Harrison was freed yesterday in the Gun Court of illegal possession of firearm and assault charges.

He was accused of using a firearm to beat a farmer in the Byndloss community in St Catherine in October 2018.

During cross-examination, attorney Peter Champagnie suggested to the complainant that the accused hit him with a cellphone when he advanced towards him with a machete.

The complainant admitted that he had a machete when the accused hit him.

The judge, in finding Harrison not guilty, commented that the complainant’s evidence lacked credibility and doubts as to whether a gun was used.

