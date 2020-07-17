Illegal guns seized in St James, three men arrested

Two Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 18mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the Montego Bay Police during an operation in White House, St James on Thursday.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m., a team conducted an operation in the area during which the firearms and ammunition were seized.

Three men were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

