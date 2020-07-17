Kingston teen charged in relation to machete attack

Nineteen-year-old Errol Shand, otherwise called ‘Bredda’, of Georges Lane in Kingston was charged on Tuesday with wounding with intent following an incident in his community.

It is reported that about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, Shand and another man had an altercation when he used a machete to inflict a wound to his left hand.

A tussle ensued and Shand was stabbed in the process.

The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where they were treated.

Shand was released and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

