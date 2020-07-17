Marathon Helpdesk| Non-disclosure of an accident can void a policy

Dear Shannon,

While one tries to be truthful when completing one’s motor insurance proposal form, what if I inadvertently omitted to mention an accident I had years ago?

Dear Reader,

If this situation occurs, it is important that you immediately contact your insurer/broker and advise them of the accident; a Claims Experience Letter will then be requested.

A non-disclosure on your proposal form may result in an insurer voiding your policy from inception or refusing to pay any future losses.

Dear Shannon,

If my personal belongings are stolen from my vehicle, are they covered under my motor policy?

Dear Reader,

Typically, if this benefit forms a part of your motor policy, your personal belongings are only covered where the motor vehicle itself was involved in an accident or the motor vehicle was stolen with the items being inside the motor vehicle.

Shannon Samuda is the communications officer at Marathon Insurance Brokers. smsamuda@mibja.com