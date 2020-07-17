Seprod donates baskets to Youthlink teachers

The Gleaner’s Youthlink magazine collaborated with Seprod to show heartfelt appreciation for the hard work and diligence of several teachers who consistently contribute to the magazine’s CSEC Study Guide.

The study guide is published in the Youthlink during the academic year and provides vital content in various subject areas for students between grades 10 and 12.

The appreciation ceremony was hosted at The Gleaner’s North Street offices. The teachers sat down with Youthlink coordinator Kareem LaTouche, and had general talks about utilising new teaching techniques during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The CSEC study guide of the Youthlink is a vital part of the product, as it provides insightful information and tips to students. So we had to do something to acknowledge our teachers, who have been committed to educating our students throughout this challenging period,” said LaTouche.

Seprod’s promotions executive, Chrisette Gayle, hailed the teachers for their meaningful contribution to the Youthlink’s study guide, as well as re-emphasising the crucial role they play in the development of our society through educating our children.

“Teachers are an invaluable asset to our society and it’s our pleasure to donate gift baskets to all the teachers who contribute to the lessons in the Gleaner’s Youthlink CSEC Study Guide. Seprod applauds you,” she said.

Teachers Natalee Johnson and Hyacinth Tugman were keen to express gratitude for the initiative, after having their first gathering with fellow contributors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a rewarding visit. Teachers do feel appreciated when they are recognised, no matter how big or small,” said Johnson.

“It was just a relaxing moment and I was happy to meet Kareem, as well as all the other teachers I have not seen for a while,” said Tugman.