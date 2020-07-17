Taxi operator charged with illegal possession of ammunition

One man was arrested and charged on Wednesday with illegal possession of ammunition following an incident at Providence Pen Lane in Kingston 5.

Charged is 34-year-old taxi operator Howard Martin.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., a team conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched.

Eleven rounds of ammunition were found in a suitcase inside the dwelling, according to the police.

Martin was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

