Water woes for several St Thomas communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at the Apple Farm Pumping Station in St Thomas are currently being affected by a reduction of water inflows.

As a result, customers served by the facility are being impacted by low water or no water supply.

In light of this decline in the system, the NWC is appealing for the understanding of its customers as the company makes adjustments to the supply times for the areas.

In addition, trucked water will be provided as necessary to the affected areas.

Areas impacted are Aelous Valley, Scotlang Gate, Amity Hall Wheelersfield, Springfield, Barking Lodge, New Pera, Hill Top, and Chapel Hill.

The communities of Cracket Hill, Ginger Piece, Pear Tree River, Bachelor’s Hall, Apple Farm and environs, Dalvey, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, Cheswick, and Brown are also affected.

