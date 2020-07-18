Graduates benefit from awards

The Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) hosted its 30th annual High School Graduate Awards on June 29 as a Zoom celebration.

Prior to COVID-19, the audience would number about 150 persons face to face. This year, the virtual audience on Zoom and Facebook numbered over 3,000.

The awards ceremony, which recognises and honours deserving students, was deemed a must-do for the selection committee and board despite COVID-19 restrictions.

President Lesleyann Samuel said, “This year, more so than ever, our high-school graduates are in need, and so we must recognise them in our celebration of comfort and support.”

The UJAA board announced in late May that it would move forward to recognise 2020 high-school graduates. The selection committee immediately began to exchange ideas and implement them. Nineteen graduates from five states applied.

Although the 90-minute programme was virtual, all traditions were kept. The graduation parade of students; the valedictory address from Kyla Golding, who is attending Harvard University in September; the greeting from the Northeast Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative, Dr Karren Dunkley; and the awards to each student, presented by the respective alumni association donors and sponsors, all took place.

SUPPORT OF SPONSORS

Despite the economic situation and downsizing of many businesses, UJAA’s partnering sponsors assisted in distributing just over US$10,000 to the class of 2020.

Sponsors included the Vincent HoSang Family Foundation, Alltime Printing, M&T Auto Collision Inc, Creative Leasing and Funding Co Inc, 3Ten Events, and several of the UJAA member alumni associations.