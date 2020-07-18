Large cache of firearms found in Westmoreland

A targeted operation carried out by sleuths assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch led to the seizure of six firearms, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of two men on Barracks Road in Whithorn, Westmoreland, on Friday, July 17.

Reports are that during the operation, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., a premises was searched and the following items were seized:

• One AK-47 rifle

• Two 40 calibre pistols

• Three 9mm pistols

• One hundred and thirty-eight rounds of ammunition

• US$6,760

• J$ 227,000

• Twenty lead sheets (identity information)

• Three cellular phones

The identities of the men are being withheld as investigations continue.

