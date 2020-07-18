National Baking Company delivers a taste of hope to New York diaspora

Jamaicans across the New York Tri-State area have received a helping hand to assist with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic from the National Baking Company.

This initiative was established by the Jamaican Consulate in Manhattan as part of its crisis-care system, which prioritises supporting students, visitors unable to repatriate, and Jamaican workers who have lost their means of income. The partnership has helped approximately 500 of the 2,000 individuals who have requested the assistance of the Consulate.

Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson shared that while the pandemic has been challenging, it has strengthened the bond within the Jamaican community. It has also reinforced her office’s mandate – that distance ought not to be a deterrent in communal care.

“Jamaicans, particularly those who were unable to return home due to the closure of the borders, were facing significant challenges. The consulate provided accommodation to some of these nationals as well as coordinated with Jamaican Diaspora associations to assist. We also organised food-donation drives at churches in Brooklyn, Queens, and Bronx, which are communities with a high concentration of Jamaicans,” she further shared.

HISTORY OF SUPPORT

The National Baking Company is known for always lending support both locally and in the markets in which they serve. As such, donations of pre-packaged staples such as hard-dough bread, buns, bullas, and crackers were readily received.

Export Manager of the National Baking Company Sonja McGregor stated that when the consulate reached out, there was no hesitation on the company’s part as to whether it would support.

“Whether at home or abroad, National will always show up for our people, especially as they go through trying times. Jamaicans can always rest assured that we are standing with them.”

Individuals experiencing COVID-related difficulties are being invited to make contact with the Jamaican Consulate via (212) 935-9000 or by email at cro@congenjamaica-ny.org.