Problematic Orange Bay to Negril roadway to receive street lights

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE JAMAICA Public Service (JPS) says the accident-prone five-kilometre stretch of roadway between Orange Bay and the tourist resort town of Negril in western Hanover is poised to be properly lit with street lights by the end of the year, ending the protracted nightmare being faced by motorists and pedestrians.

Approval for the area to be lit was granted by the Ministry of Local Government in early 2019, following representation by Marvell Sewell, the councillor for the Green Island division in the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC).

When he made his representation in 2018, Sewell got the support of fellow councillors for the tabling and approval of a motion that highlighted the problems with the roadway, which was described as dark and dangerous. The motion was sent to the Ministry of Local Government for action.

At last week’s monthly meeting of the HMC, Kenny Wilkinson, the regional manager at JPS, told the meeting that material procurement is now taking place for the installation of lights to begin along the corridor.

In a subsequent interview with The Gleaner, Wilkinson said the design for the project has been completed and it is now in the construction phase.

“It (the project) is now in the construction phase, so we should be starting shortly,” explained Wilkinson.

On hearing the good news, an elated Sewell said the street lights are being installed at an opportune time since it is coming at a time when the economy is reopening after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is happening at a good time as we are now reopening the island’s economy and we are now looking out to see the return of tourists to the Negril area. Both visitors and persons who work and live along the corridor stand to benefit on the completion of the project.”

In making his representation for the street lights, Sewell had highlighted that the roadway was very difficult to negotiate at nights and as a consequence, the area has had a long history of traffic accidents at nights.

“This is the best news I have heard in a long while,” said Sandra Wilson, who resides in proximity to the problematic roadway. “I hope the authorities will now turn their attention to speeding as that, too, requires urgent attention.”