St Andrew man charged after assaulting man at party

The Glengoffe police say they have charged 44-year-old Jason Frazer of Girls Town, Glengoffe in St Andrew, with illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Reports are that about 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, Frazer had an altercation with another man while at a party, where he used a firearm to hit the man in the chest several times, causing bruises and swelling.

A report was made and an investigation launched, following which he was arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

