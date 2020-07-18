St Thomas man charged for illegal possession of firearm

Forty-six-year-old Samuel Dawkins of Knightsville district, Yallahs, St Thomas, was charged with the offences of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, following an incident in his community on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Reports from the Yallahs police are that about 7:30 p.m., Dawkins had a dispute with two other men when he allegedly brandished a firearm.

He reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently arrested. He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on Thursday, July 16.

A court date will be announced soon.

