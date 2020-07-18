St Vincent records new cases of COVID linked to American Airlines flight

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Jul 18, CMC – St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded three new cases of the coronavirus (COVID019), with officials indicating that two of the cases were nationals who returned home on an American Airlines flight last week and initially tested negative for the virus.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) late Friday night said that the other case is a contact of one of the original positive cases who arrived on the same flight on July 11.

The new cases bring to nine the number of COVID-19 linked to the flight, which brought 155 passengers to the country.

As a result, the health officials are now enforcing five days mandatory quarantine for all arriving passengers. Previously, passengers arriving with a negative PCR test for the viral illness conducted within three days of their arrival, did not have to undergo any quarantine.

All passengers testing negative on arrival had to undergo 24 hours’ mandatory quarantine while awaiting the result of their PCR test.

“The new positive cases are in quarantine, having been identified as high-risk travellers on arrival, or a contact of a known positive case. They will be in isolation until they are cleared by two negative PCR tests. All of the contacts of these new positive cases have been informed and will be quarantined until cleared by a negative PCR,” NEMO said in a statement.

It said the other AA 945 passengers who were in close contact on board the flight with known positive cases, or were otherwise identified as high risk, received a second PCR test on day 5 or 6. All of these second PCR tests are negative.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has nine active COVID-19 cases, all imported or import-related. So far, the island has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases with 29 recoveries and zero deaths.

NEMO said that in view of the significant number of new COVID-19 cases related to flight AA 945 last week Saturday and the worsening situation relative to COVID-19 in the United States, especially Miami, Florida, the origin of the American Airlines flight, the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee.

It said as of Saturday, all passengers arriving on AA 945 from Miami International Airport will be subject to five days mandatory quarantine.

“Passengers who arrive without a PCR result will have a PCR test done at the AIA. A second PCR test may be done between day 5 and day 7 to determine further continuation of quarantine. Port Health Officers will make the final determination,” NEMO said.

“Adherence to the recommendations for the conduct of mass gatherings, especially the smart use of masks, keeping a registry of persons attending events and hand hygiene, are extremely important as more persons from countries with active COVID-19 community spread, arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

