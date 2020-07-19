Bahamian beekeepers affected by Hurricane Dorian receive grant funding

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jul. 19, CMC – Beekeepers on Grand Bahama who were severely affected by Hurricane Dorian, have received US$20,000 from the government to help rebuild their apiaries.

This was announced by Senator Kwasi Thompson, who also stated that approval has been granted for full renovation and upgrade of the Ministry of Agriculture Building in Freeport, to accommodate the Grand Bahama Beekeepers Cooperative Society and its members.

According to Thompson, the apiary owners suffered major devastation when the storm hit in September 2019 and destroyed beehives and products.

“That was a major set back for the young entrepreneurs, and the government has decided, through the Office of the Prime Minister, to provide a small business grant for $20,000 for the Beekeepers Cooperative Company because we recognise a number of these young people, with individual businesses, were part of the cooperative,” Thompson said.

He added that the government is also providing a location at the MOA Building to house the cooperative.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard said they are also considering making land accessible to apiary entrepreneurs.

“The MOA has made several commitments with respect to the Apiary industry. We fully intend through a lease arrangement to enter into an agreement with the Apiary association so they will able to set up their operation,” he said.

According to Pintard, the government is also ensuring that these and other local Bahamian producers are supported by the local business community.

“We encourage members of the tourism sector to embrace products being produced. Government has recently agreed that 40 percent of all agricultural products that are going to be sourced by wholesalers, retailers, hotels, and other agencies presently importing those items, they must now get 40 percent of those from local producers in terms of honey products, as well as non-food agricultural products, must come from Bahamian producers,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

