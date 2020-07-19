Emergency pipeline repairs to disrupt water supply - Washington Boulevard, Molynes Road and environs to be affected

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that emergency repair work will affect water supply operations along the Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road areas in St. Andrew.

The disruption period will be between the hours of 12 noon and 8:00 p.m., today, Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Customers within these areas are likely to experience low water pressures or no water conditions until the repairs are completed.

Areas to be affected: Washington Boulevard between Patrick Drive and Molynes intersections, Molynes Road and roads leading off, Hughenden, Queensborough, Sections of Perkins Boulevard, Meadowbrook Park and environs.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers.

