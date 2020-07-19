Man charged for pointing gun at woman during altercation

Detectives attached to the Kingston Western Division have charged one man for assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm.

He is 27-year-old Kemar Ashley of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m.on Saturday, July 11, the complainant was allegedly involved in an argument with a group of persons in the Chestnut Lane area when Ashley allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The matter was reported to the police and Ashley was subsequently picked up by lawmen and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

