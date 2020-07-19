Mystic Mountain reopens to locals, adds new US$6m attraction

Chief executive officer of Mystic Mountain, St Ann, Michael Drakulich, says that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the attraction was still able to complete construction on its newest offering – Reggae Ridge, at a cost of US$6m (J$900 million).

Drakulich said this should also be taken against the background that the attraction is also one of the few tourism entities that, despite the shutting down of operations, decided against the displacement of any of its permanent staff, opting to “bite the bullet and stay the course”.

“Even with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the commitment to retain all 150 permanent staff members, we managed to complete work on our Reggae Ridge and its signature Raggamuffin (inverted chair coaster) to boost the ever-growing appeal of the attraction,” Drakulich noted.

“We have been running on fumes amid mounting expenses for quite some time now, and truly welcome the announcement that the sector will be reopened next week.”

Drakulich further revealed that Mystic Mountain has been spending some J$3 million per day to remain operational and now needs to position itself where at the very least it can start to break even.

“To compound matters, it has been an ongoing struggle for many within the attractions industry to collect receivables owed from the time of the forced shutdown.”

He said that even with no cash, Mystic Mountain did not displace its staff, noting that “they helped to build this place so in times of need it’s only fitting that we are here for them”.

“We have measures in place to retain all staff to date. We were the industry leaders in taking the early decision in March to shut down over concern for our staff exposure to visitors during an exploding pandemic and to make payment of a stipend to all our staff members, and welcomed the care package put forward by Government, which has helped,” the CEO further explained.

He said that as Mystic Mountain prepares for reopening, the attraction has had to change its entire operational plan to facilitate social distancing, so as to create an environment to keep the staff and visitors safe.

Drakulich noted that a lot of time and effort have been spent putting health and safety protocols in place, adding that Mystic Mountain will only be open to locals in the coming weeks.

He said special packages have also been put in place for essential workers.

“Our essential workers have been at the forefront on the battlefield doing yeoman’s service for our country and badly needs a reprieve for themselves and their families. What we are doing here … the packages we have put together … is but a mere token of our appreciation and a way for us to have them here to enjoy our wonderful local product.”

Drakulich said that to ensure that protocols are strictly adhered to, Mystic Mountain will only be allowing a quarter of the park’s capacity, or 700 people each day.

