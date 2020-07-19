Sixteen new COVID cases, 14 more recoveries

Jamaica today recorded 16 new #COVID cases, bringing the overall count to 790.

Fourteen of the cases are patients who arrived on flights from the USA, while two are import-related.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered increasing the tally to 693.

There are now 58 active cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.