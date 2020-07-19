Two men charged after knife fight

A fight between two men in their community has led to charges being laid against them by the Kingston Central Police.

They are 19-year-old Errol Shand and Renny-Lee Ffrench, 21, both of Georges Lane, Kingston.

Reports are that about 4:15 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, Shand and Ffrench allegedly had an altercation that escalated into a fight.

During the fight, a knife was used to inflict a wound to Shand’s chest. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and subsequently released.

During the investigation that followed, both men were implicated and subsequently arrested and charged.

Shand and Ffrench are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 5.

