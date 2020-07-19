Westmoreland man charged for stealing cell phone

A Westmoreland man who was arrested less than 24 hours after allegedly robbing a supermarket supervisor of his cellular phone on Sunday, June 7, 2020 has been charged.

Charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm is 31-year-old Dwight Spence, a labourer of Dunbar’s River, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 12:00 a.m.,the complainant was at his workplace in Westmoreland, when four armed men entered and demanded money.

It is alleged that one of the gunmen robbed the complainant’s cellular phone, which has an estimated value of JM$70,000.

Spence was apprehended by the police in his community later that day.

An identification parade was conducted on Thursday, July 16, during which he was pointed out. He was then charged.

His court is being finalised.

