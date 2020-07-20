‘I cry every time I see his belongings’ - Mother of Kevin Laidley, who was shot dead, is left heartbroken

Seeing the clothes and gadgets belonging to her 24-year-old son, Kevin Laidley, after he was shot dead by a gunman last Wednesday night in Cocoa Flat Gully, Rockfort, Kingston, has only compounded the grief that Sherine Taylor has had to endure since.

Luckily, even though still easy to break down in tears at the slightest memory of Laidley, she finds solace in knowing that her son called the name of his attacker before dying, pointing out that it shouldn’t be hard for the law to catch up on him.

Fighting emotions, she ensured to add that her son was not mixed up in crime, but was “just a girls’ man”.

The Gleaner contacted the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) and was told, at first instance, that the incident report had a few errors and would be sent to the media when corrections were made. When we later contacted CCU for the update, we were told that the report couldn’t be located on their information system.

However, according to The Gleaner police sources, Laidley, a labourer of Windward Road in Kingston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, some time after explosions were heard, around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m.

“A pure girl him tek. Di whole community can tell you. Him nuh gi trouble, him don’t talk. Before him dead him talk a who shot him. Him and him friend dem go round there near di bridge. Some argument develop, but it wasn’t him. Him turn him back fi walk weh and by time him turn him back fi walk weh, dem start fire pure shot in his direction and him get shot inna him back, and him run and drop [not far away]. When di shot dem fire, him friend realise seh him get shot and deh a grung and di friend start cry out fi help. Him tek him up and carrying him go put him inna him taxi.”

SHOWED GOOD SIGNS

Even after he had reached the hospital for treatment, the doctors explained that he showed signs that all would be well, but Taylor said she was told that the bullets were made from copper and therefore had poisoned his body, leading to his death.

“When mi go down there, di doctors said he gave them his friend’s number to call and say he is all right, but him never mek it. Dem seh a copper shot, suh it poison him. Mi just feel down, every time mi look and see him clothes mi a look fi him walk through the door and him nuh deh deh, mi just feel a way.

“Normally him woulda come een a di house and deh deh wid mi. Him have a game sumn weh him woulda siddung and play, and him nuh deh deh. This morning mi get up and just feel sick, because him nuh deh home. Dem tek him from mi fi no reason,” she expressed.

When The Gleaner went to the community, personnel from East Kingston police were present there, offering emotional support and counselling.

One resident said if he was a troublemaker, the community would not grieve as badly as it is now.

“Is a youth weh love him phone. More time you you see him and him naa hold up him head until you seh Kevin, and him hail you and gone back inna di phone. Is not a bwoy weh give trouble. Is a good youth and him never deserve it. All likkle pickney will beg him go shop and him go. If you beg him do something fi you, him naa tell you no, no care how small you is.”

