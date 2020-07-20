JPS customers to get text message alerts for high energy usage

Starting today, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says residential customers who have smart metres will begin receiving text message alerts if their monthly consumption moves 30% or more compared to their previous month’s electricity usage.

JPS notes that over 320,000 customers already have smart metres.

It says the text message initiative is in keeping with a commitment made by JPS earlier this month.

“We are delivering on our commitment to provide our customers with information that they can use in their day-to-day decision-making,” explains JPS’ SVP Customer Services, Ramsay McDonald.

“Residential customers will get the high usage warning early enough so they can adjust their usage before the end of the billing period. This is one of the benefits of the smart metres, which provide real-time information that can help customers to manage their energy usage and put energy efficiency measures in place, as needed,” he said.

The launch of the new JPS Mobile App in September will give customers with smart metres even greater access to information about their daily usage.

Customers will be able to monitor the energy used by the different appliances in their homes, and make more informed decisions about when and how they use energy.

The company is projecting full rollout of smart meters to all its customers by the end of 2024.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.