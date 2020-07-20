Kingston man charged with illegal possession of firearm

Thirty-seven-year-old Richard Simmonds has been charged by detectives attached to the Clarendon Division with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Simmonds, otherwise called ‘Shortman’, a labourer of Troy Crescent, Kingston was charged on Friday.

The police report that about 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, a team signalled a white Nissan Tiida motor car to stop.

According to the police, the occupants were searched and Simmonds was found with a Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds hidden in his pants.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court is being finalised.

