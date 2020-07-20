Man fatally stabbed in St Thomas, suspect on the run

The police in St Thomas are on the manhunt for a murder suspect following a fatal stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sashane Sewell of Mahogany Hill in Dalvey address.

It is reported that about 2:30 pm an argument developed between the two when the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Sewell.

Sewell ran and was reportedly pursued and stabbed multiple times by his attacker who then fled the scene.

Sewell was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police indicated that the suspect is known to them and that he was previously charged in connection with another stabbing murder.

