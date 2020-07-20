Mystic Mountain to reopen for locals - Adds new attraction, Reggae Ridge

Chief executive officer of Mystic Mountain, St Ann, Michael Drakulich, says that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the attraction was still able to complete construction on its newest offering – Reggae Ridge, at a cost of US$6m (J$900 million).

Reggae Ridge features the Raggamuffin, an inverted roller coaster, which will take guests to 1,000 feet above Ocho Rios, St Ann, and the Caribbean Sea. Also featured at Mystic Mountain is an all-electric ATV Quad Bike tour through a lush watershed.

Drakulich said this should also be taken against the background that the attraction is also one of the few tourism entities that, despite the shutting down of operations, decided against the displacement of any of its permanent staff, opting to “bite the bullet and stay the course”.

“Even with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the commitment to retain all 150 permanent staff members, we managed to complete work on our Reggae Ridge and its signature Raggamuffin (inverted chair coaster) to boost the ever-growing appeal of the attraction,” Drakulich said.

“We have been running on fumes amid mounting expenses for quite some time now, and truly welcome the announcement that the sector will be reopened next week.”

LOOKING TO BREAK EVEN

Drakulich said that Mystic Mountain has been spending some J$3 million per day to remain operational and now needs to position itself where at the very least it can start to break even.

“We have been closed and have not earned any income since March 12 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought the tourism sector to a halt,” Drakulich noted.

“To compound matters, it has been an ongoing struggle for many within the attractions industry to collect receivables owed from the time of the forced shutdown.”

He said that even with no cash, Mystic Mountain did not displace its staff, noting that “they helped to build this place so in times of need it’s only fitting that we are here for them”.

“We have measures in place to retain all staff to date. We were the industry leaders in taking the early decision in March to shut down over concern for our staff exposure to visitors during an exploding pandemic and to make payment of a stipend to all our staff members, and welcomed the care package put forward by Government, which has helped,” he said.

He informed that the attraction has had to change its entire operational plan to facilitate social distancing, and that a lot of time and effort have been spent putting health and safety protocols in place, adding that Mystic Mountain will only be open to locals in the coming weeks and not for tourists.

“We have for the past year, way before COVID-19, put a programme in place to target the local market on weekends. We are only now continuing with this as we encourage Jamaicans to come out and see the beauty that is Mystic Mountain,” Drakulich added.

He also noted that special packages have been put in place for essential workers.