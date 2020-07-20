Nineteen new COVID cases, 13 additional recoveries

Jamaica has recorded 19 new COVID cases bringing the tally to 809.

Of the new cases, 13 are imported from the United States, five are contacts of confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

There are now 63 are active cases in Jamaica as some of the patients tested positive have repatriated.

Meanwhile, there were 13 recoveries Monday pushing the tally to 706.

