PNP rejects claims Opposition MP captured gov't property

The People’s National Party (PNP) has rejected claims by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that an Opposition member of parliament (MP) is involved in the capturing of government land.

According to the PNP, the prime minister is mounting a smokescreen amid claims of corruption in his administration.

Speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party Area Council meeting on Sunday, the prime minister did not name the MP but said he was not paying electricity for the property he occupies.

The prime minister also said the parliamentarian was illegally using government assets.

In a statement today, the PNP said it had done extensive consultations with its parliamentarians, and the Trelawny North MP Victor Wright is its only Lower House member occupying government-owned land.

According to the PNP, in July 2011 while Wright was operations manager of the Frome sugar factory, he applied for and was selected to enter into a lease arrangement with the SCJ Holdings for a parcel of land, known as Fontabelle Estate in Westmoreland.

The party said the original lease, which was for one year with an option to purchase, has expired.

However, according to the PNP, in September 2011, Wright exercised his option to purchase, and arrangements are now in place to conclude the transaction.

“The SCJ currently owes him money related to his former employment, and there is an agreement to apply those funds to the purchase,” said a PNP spokesperson in a statement today.

In addition, the PNP said electricity was supplied by the factory owners, Pan Caribbean Sugar Company Limited, and all payments are up to date.

The party also said, it has examined all correspondence from SCJ Holdings Limited, the Sugar Company of Jamaica, and Pan Caribbean and is satisfied that the legal arrangements as outlined by Wright are consistent with the documents.

According to the PNP, the claims by the prime minister were untrue, defamatory, and ought to be withdrawn immediately with an apology.

It believes that all the documents were available to the prime minister from SCJ and accused him of attempting to manufacture a scandal to hide the misdeeds of his administration.

“Mr Wright has been very transparent in this arrangement. He has declared the matter to Parliament, and it was examined by the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives. Further, it is included in his annual filings with the Integrity Commission,” a PNP spokesperson said.

