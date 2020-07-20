St Ann fisherman charged with murder of senior citizen

A St Ann fisherman has now been charged with last month's murder of a senior citizen in Steer Town in the parish.

The police say 34-year-old Marvin Demetrious of Roaring River in Steer Town, St Ann was charged on Monday, July 20.

He is accused of killing 61-year-old Everton Hamilton on June 16.

The St Ann’s Bay police say about 9:30 p.m. residents stumbled upon Hamilton’s body and alerted them.

On their arrival, Hamilton's burnt body was seen in a ditch with gunshot and chop wounds.

An intense investigation was launched and Demetrious arrested and later interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com