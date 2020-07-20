Turbid conditions impacting NWC systems in Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels at the water source have forced the shutdown of operations at the Drummond Spring and Kellits Pumping Stations in Clarendon.

Customers are being advised that the facilities will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

Affected areas are Drummond Spring, Beckford Kraal, Iron Gate and Trumpet Tree, Kellits, Crofts Hill,

Good Hope, Tait Pedro, Rhoden Hall, Guava Ground, Hickery, Comsie, Jericho and Shooters.

The NWC is assuring every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

