$95 million repair for Tiber River Bridge in St Mary

Critical works to secure the Tiber River Bridge in Gayle, St Mary is set to start in early August.

The bridge’s deck is currently lower than the existing road level and poses a threat to motorists who continue to access the imperilled structure despite the National Works Agency’s (NWA) prohibition warnings.

The works, which is phase one of a project to rehabilitate the bridge, is valued at some $95 million.

NWA’s Communication Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the bridge originally fell after one of its abutments failed during a flood event and warns that the structure has progressively deteriorated.

The planned works are to protect the driving deck, which is still in good condition as well as facilitate the replacement of the failed abutment at a later date.

Utilising a unique engineering method, the NWA says the deck will be lifted from its current position and propped up on jacks on site until the abutment can be rebuilt and the deck lowered back in place.

The roadway will remain closed during the period of works. The alternative route for motorists travelling from Gayle towards Dressikee will remain through Farm Pen Road to Top Derry and then onto Dressikee.

The reverse obtains for those travelling from Dressikee towards Gayle.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.