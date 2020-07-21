Gov't to seek extension of SOEs

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has revealed that he plans to seek a further extension of the States of Public Emergency (SOE) across the island, which are to expire on Saturday.

"We have found them to be quite effective and we have found them to be a useful framework under which joint operations or separate operations could be undertaken by the JDF [ Jamaica Defence Force]," said Holness this morning while addressing the official opening of the new Cannon Ball Gate entrance at Up Park Camp in St Andrew.

"That framework has assisted the Government's crime-fighting strategy to make sure we are able to flatten the crime curve and effectively that is what we have been doing and we would want the support of the Opposition to continue to do that," he added.

Earlier this month, Holness said that he has not ruled out declaring more SOEs before the next general election due by February next year.

READ: More SOEs possible before election

SOEs, which are aimed at driving down major crimes, particularly murders, are currently in place in seven parishes.

Holness also indicated that he remains committed to his position to end the security measure before an election is called.

Last week, the government tabled a bill to allow for the staging of local government elections at the same time as a general election.

- Paul Clarke

