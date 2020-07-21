Growth & Jobs | 876GET charts new paths in e-commerce

Mandeville, Manchester:

Even with the emergence of technology, online business transactions are still not the popular option for most persons in Jamaica.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has started a new normal and underscores the importance of adaptability.

With a rise in demand for local, efficient e-commerce platforms, 876GET is making it easier for Jamaicans to not only order products from their partnering stores across the island, but also have it delivered to their doorsteps through its comprehensive order and delivery system.

“Currently, we are in the process of onboarding businesses. There are 11 businesses already on the platform, and six more businesses being onboarded, and ongoing dialogue with over 20 others. Of note, Jamaica Standards Products (Coffee), Flamin Wok Restaurant, FennTech Ltd and Gizmos Chillspot are already on the platform and ready to serve customers,” said Chief Executive Officer Omar Fennell.

Though launched in Mandeville, Manchester, Fennell said there are companies from St Catherine and Kingston already on board, with talks being had with companies in St Ann.

“876GET’s aim is to have this service available in every nook and cranny of the island, where every customer can get whatever they need whenever they need it. However, at this early stage, the focus is on Mandeville. The service will be taken to all parishes on a phased basis. Our hope is to cover the island by the end of 2020,” said Fennell.

Online Store

According to the CEO, each business that registers on the platform receives their own online store, without the excessive price tag of setting up an e-commerce site, from which they make sales.

“It is not limited to any one type of business, nor limited to only one part of the island. Every aspect of the service is customisable to specific business needs. So, a restaurant can have their customers put in whatever options they would like on their meal, with a few clicks in the app or on the website; a pharmacy or supermarket can receive lists/prescriptions and send quotations to customers before being filled. 876GET offers supreme convenience because the business owners do not have to worry about how the products will get to customers – deliveries built in – and customers will not need to wonder where the products are, because they will receive notifications at every step of the way and they can track their delivery,” Fennel explained.

With delivery costs starting at $350, based on distance, customers are given the option to pay cash on delivery or use secure, online payment options through 876GET gateway or their own secure gateway.

“We created 876Get to elevate service to businesses and customers alike in the post-COVID-19 era. Since COVID-19, delivery has been done only in the Corporate Area and by select companies, and 876GET wants to change this for every business, every customer and every parish … ,” he said.