JCF launches accelerated promotion programme

Rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will have better opportunities to move up the ladder with the implementation of the force’s Accelerated Promotion Programme.

Launched on Monday by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, at National Police College of Jamaica, the programme is aimed at increasing the number of senior officers in the constabulary by promoting rank and file cops after extensive vetting and training.

Fourteen participants are currently in the programme.

Members of the programme are expected to be promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police after a four-year period.

“If you want to see changes and it is not led from the top, it is not going to happen...you have to lead from the top for change to happen,” Anderson said in a statement.

“We are building rounded police officers who represent brand JCF. We want a force with integrity, a force that is trusting, a force for good, a force where the rule of law matters,” he continued.

