Kingston man and woman freed of fake taxi robbery

A man and a woman who were accused of using a fake taxi to rob a female passenger of three cellphones and other items have been freed.

Cornel Smith and Nikesha Duncan, both of Kingston addresses, were acquitted in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

It was alleged that in December 2017 the passenger boarded a taxi in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew and on reaching Maxfield Avenue, she was robbed by Smith and Duncan.

The witness said after she was robbed, she was put out of the car and had to call for help.

During cross-examination last week by attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb-Cunningham, the witness admitted that she could not properly identify the persons who robbed her.

Following the witness’ testimony, Robb-Cunningham submitted that identification was an important issue and the case could not continue.

The judge agreed and freed Smith and Duncan.

